“No Work For Them In Maharashtra, Can Rest In Guwahati Till July 11” : Shiv Sena Leader – Sanjay Raut On Rebel Legislators

NET Web Desk

The Shiv Sena leader – Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a jibe on the recent SC’s order, in response to Eknath Shinde and other rebel legislators’ plea to stay in Guwahati until July 11.

He claimed that the order was addressed for the dissident MLAs, as there was no work for them in Maharashtra.

“It is an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) until July 11. There is no work for them in Maharashtra,” said Raut.

Raut further mentioned that the Shiv Sena was looking forward for the return of certain rebel MLAs.

“There are still a few MLAs whom we do not consider rebels, as they are in touch with us. Their families are also in touch with us and we are hopeful that they would return to us,” Mr Raut said.

Its worthy to note that the apex court allowed Mr Shinde and other legislators to file a response to the disqualification notice, issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly within July 12.

According to sources, “rebel Maharashtra MLAs likely to stay for more days at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The hotel was booked till July 5 and the booking can now be extended as per requirement.”