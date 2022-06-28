Sikkim : Bus Carrying College Students From Ranchi Overturns In Gangtok; 22 Injured

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Bus carrying 25 students from Ranchi met with an accident at 7 mile near Ranipool today morning.

The students were on an excursion trip to Sikkim from Ranchi and had reached Sikkim on June 23. They were leaving for Siliguri today after completing their excursion.

According to reports, a total sixty nine students participated in the trip and three buses were ferrying them to Siliguri today.

Three individual along with the driver are critically injured, while the rest sustained minor injuries and are currently under medical observation.

The reason of the accident as said by the driver is assumed to be a brake failure but not yet confirmed. The accident is still under investigation.

As per the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary – Jacob Khaling, “Upon hearing the tragic news of the bus accident carrying students from St Xavier’s College, Ranchi who were on an excursion tour to Sikkim, the Honourable Chief Minister immediately called-me and directed me to visit Central Referral Hospital, Manipal to check the status of all the people who were in the bus. I rushed to the accident spot and then to the hospital. As of now, three of them are under intensive care and others are stable.”

“I was escorted by the medical superintendent Dr Yogesh Verma and Liaison officer Dr Sandeep Kashyap. Following the interaction with injured students, I assured all possible assistance towards the pupils; and also spoke to M.P. of Ranchi Mr Sanjay Seth assuring all support on behalf of the Sikkim Government. The state administration will bear all expenses for the lodging, fooding and travel of these students. The other students travelling across two other buses have stayed back, after been engulfed with scare of the mishap.” – he added.