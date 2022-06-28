Tripura CM – Manik Saha Likely To Sworn-In As MLA; Following Presidential Elections 

NET Web Desk

The newly-elected legislator and Tripura Chief Minister – Manik Saha is expected to sworn-in as the MLA; after the upcoming presidential elections; informed PTI report.

The 3 newly-elected legislators of Tripura – Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman, BJP’s Mailna Das (Jubarajnagar) and Swapna Das (Surma) was sworn-in as MLAs by Speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

Addressing the mediapersons, the speaker noted that “since Chief Minister Manik Saha is also a Rajya Sabha member, he has to leave one post. Once he decides, he will take the oath. I don’t think Saha will quit as an MLA because he has been made the chief minister.”

“It appears that the chief minister is likely to take oath after the presidential elections. The decision will be taken by the BJP high command,” the speaker mentioned.

Saha – a Rajya Sabha member, was sworn as the chief minister of Tripura after Biplab Kumar Deb abruptly resigned on May 14.