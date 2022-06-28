Tripura : Married Daughters To Get Government Job Under ‘Die-In-Harness’ Scheme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2022 : Tripura government on Tuesday took the decision of providing government jobs to married women under the die-in-harness scheme. The council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha initiated this decision in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, Cabinet spokesperson and Information & Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said “The married women were not eligible for getting benefits under the Die-in-Harness scheme. Today, a decision about providing government jobs to married women was taken under this scheme where she can get this benefit if her father or mother dies during service tenure.”

“However, the married woman needs to get permission as no objection certificate (NOC) from her in-laws house to get the government job. Moreover, for consideration of a married daughter, the income of her husband will be taken into consideration to determine her eligibility. If the husband or son of the married daughter of a deceased government employee is employed in service, such married daughter shall not come under the purview of this scheme,” he added.

Chowdhury confirmed that the government has no right to obstruct the married woman in enjoying this benefit under the die-in-harness scheme if the parameters required for qualifying the eligibility is addressed.

Its worthy to mention here that the former Chief Justice Akil Kureshi of the High Court of Tripura in December, 2019 gave a verdict that the married daughters are eligible for getting government jobs under the Die-in-Harness scheme in the state. Later, the division bench of Tripura High Court comprising of Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay upheld the judgment passed by the former Chief Justice Akil Kureshi ruling that married daughters, who are economically dependent on the deceased parent, can be considered as an eligible candidate under the die-in-harness scheme.