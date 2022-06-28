Assam’s Ujjal Bhuyan Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Telangana High Court 

NET Web Desk

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday, during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath-of-office to Justice Bhuyan. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister – K Chandrashekar Rao.

Besides, the Union Tourism Minister – G Kishan Reddy, Telangana State Cabinet Ministers including Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President – A Revanth Reddy and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Born on August 2, 1964 in Guwahati, Justice Bhuyan was appointed as the Additional Judge of Gauhati HC on October 17, 2011 and confirmed on March 20, 2013.

He was transferred to Bombay High Court and sworn-in as a judge on October 3, 2019. He was later transferred to Telangana High Court on October 22, 2021.