Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman To Attend ‘Nagaland CSR & Investment Conclave 2022’ : Chief Secretary 

The Chief Secretary of Nagaland – J Alam, IAS today announced that the Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the ‘Nagaland CSR & Investment Conclave 2022’, scheduled to be held on July 4-5.

He informed the same, while addressing the AHoDs & HoDs meeting held today at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Conference Hall, Kohima.

This first-of-its-kind CSR Conclave in Nagaland, will be organized by the Investment and Development Authority (IDAN).

In response to the upcoming event, Alam reminded all government departments to pay full attention towards the success of the programme.

Alam also informed that the state administration intends to implement e-pension at the earliest and added that areas of reforms need to be addressed for proper functioning of the Government.

The Chief Secretary expressed confidence that the new technologies will facilitate entrepreneurship across the region.

Meanwhile, the CEO of IDAN – Alemtemshi informed that the CSR conclave is the first step towards positive changes.

He stated that various cooperate companies have shown their interest in investing at Nagaland and expect fruitful participation.

Alemtemshi further highlighted of business-to-business and business-to-government interactions and bankers conclave, during the event.