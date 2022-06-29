Arunachal Pradesh : Army JCO Falls Into Stream; Untraceable Even After 72 Hours 

NET Web Desk

The whereabouts of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) – Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar, who slipped and fell into a stream in Arunachal Pradesh nearly 72 hours ago, is still untraceable.

According to the Army’s Eastern Command, search operations are being hampered by persistent rains and poor visibility in the rugged terrain.

Meanwhile, the JCO’s wife Rekha Kumari has appealed to the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh, not to call-off the search efforts.

Naib Subedar Kumar is a resident of Bokaro in Jharkhand.

“He was posted to the Red Shield Division (57 Mountain Division) and was on an operational patrol in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh around 2 pm on Sunday when he slipped and fell into the fast-flowing mountain stream. A search was immediately launched along the stream but the soldier could not be traced. Search is continuing downstream with the help of villagers and the civil administration. We are still hopeful that he will be found alive,” informed an Army Officer.

As per the official statement of his relatives, senior officials from Naib Subedar Kumar’s unit are maintaining frequent contact with the family.

“We are aware of the terrain and the risks involved there. However, he is a battle-hardened soldier with survival abilities. We still hold out hope. We are receiving messages from well-wishers and those are providing a lot of support. We just pray to God that the weather improves there to allow search parties to trace him,” – informed one of his cousin.

There is significant presence of army personnel across the district. Ziro Valley also has an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG).

Another official noted that air assets may be pressed into service as soon as visibility improves.

On Wednesday, the weather remained cloudy with scattered rainfall in the region.

“We don’t leave our soldiers behind. We shall trace him. Our only concern is that he may be injured and in need of medical assistance,” he added.