Arunachal Pradesh : Schools In Itanagar Capital Complex To Remain Closed Till July 1; Due to Incessant Rainfall  

In view of incessant rainfall along various locations of the Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) causing threat to life and property, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of ICC – Talo Potom has directed the closure of all schools across the region till July 1, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the District Administration, incessant rainfall has affected NH-415 within the region, resulting into traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters.

As a result, traffic movement through the concerned stretch from Naharlagun to Itanagar has been severely affected due to landslides.

“It is expedient to close the schools due to bad weather conditions for the safety and security of the students within the Capital, Itanagar.” – the release further reads.

Therefore, the DC has directed the closure of all schools, including – Primary, Pre-Primary, Upper Primary, High School & Higher Secondary schools within the Capital, Itanagar for a period of 3 days, which commenced from today and will culminate on July 1.

Its worthy to note that the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu urged people to shift to safer places, in order to avoid more casualties. Water from the Siang river surged on Tuesday following heavy rains. Several areas have been inundated in East Siang district.

Meanwhile, 5 deaths have been reported since Sunday, due to landslides in Itanagar.