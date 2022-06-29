Arunachal Pradesh : Surging Water Levels Of Siang, Silley Rivers; Inundates Several Households In Assam’s Jonai 

NET Web Desk

The situation has turned dire in Jonai, after numerous households were submerged by the raging waters of waters of Siang and Silley rivers.

Due to tremendous downpour over the last two days, water levels have risen, leading to displacement of more than 200 households. Kemi hamlet is claimed to be the worst-affected by the flood crisis.

The East Siang District Administration has prohibited vehicular movement through Sille Korong Bridge for safety concerns; after a section of the Pasighat-Pangin stretch has been washed away due to excessive rains.

In order to provide alternative road connectivity and minimizing traffic congestion, authorities have instructed to open the alternative diversion route through the old Pangin-Pasighat stretch.

Additionally, commuters have been advised to use the MMJ, Yagrimh, Sille-Mikong Bilat Roads, after the Pasighat-Ledum Tene-Koyu Road has been eroded by Remi River.

Meanwhile, the East Siang district administration has recently issued a warning to residents, to avoid venturing into the Siang river and streams for purposes such as – swimming, fishing, collecting driftwood, etc, during the monsoon season.

The low-lying communities residing along both banks of the river, including – Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer areas, have been advised to be cautious during the rainy season. Lifting of tree logs, bamboo clamps and any other uprooted vegetative materials delivered downstream by the river, has also been restricted, since they Act as a natural flood control system.