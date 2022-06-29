Corruption & Misgovernance Relatively Low In Meghalaya : Governor – Satya Pal Malik 

NET Web Desk

Despite facing multiple accusations of corruption & misgovernance, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) administration has gained support from the Governor – Satya Pal Malik, who noted that corruption was relatively low in the northeastern state.

He was responding to a query from the mediapersons, asking if he would address the corruption and frauds that are often reported from the state.

“After I raised the issue of corruption in four states, I was sent here. Where will I end up next? I’m getting close to retiring. I won’t get into any altercations,” – he added.

Its worthy to note that the state administration has been facing numerous allegations against corruption. There were claims of a rice scam and irregularities in the Saubhagya plan. Additionally, allegations of financial mismanagement surfaced among the district councils.

Malik further referred the Agnipath scheme, which had triggered widespread protests, as a “fraud on youth” and demanded its revocation. He insisted that on maintaining the earlier recruitment system in place.

He highlighted that Yogendra Singh Yadav, who received the Param Vir Chakra award for his valour during the Kargil War, noted that the scheme will weaken and demoralize the soldiers.

“There can be no more authentic voice than Yogendra Singh Yadav,” the Governor said.