COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 64 New Cases; 13.68% Positivity Rate 

Mizoram registered a total of 64 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.68%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 231. While, a total of 2,29,009 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 703 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 468 samples were tested on June 28, 2022, out of which 24 samples belonged to males, while 40 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,075. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR test & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 63 positive cases respectively.