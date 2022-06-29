Maharashtra Political Crisis : Rebel MLA – Eknath Shinde Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati; Says ‘Ready For Floor Test’ 

NET Web Desk

The rebel Shiv Sena MLA – Eknath Shinde along with four dissident legislators on Wednesday morning visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and offered prayers.

Shinde along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been camping in a Guwahati luxury hotel for more than a week, which has resulted into a political crisis along the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi administration. On Tuesday, Shinde remarked that he will return to Mumbai soon and “carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.”

“I will return to Mumbai tomorrow. I prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra here at the temple,” Shinde said after visiting the temple.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis alongwith 8 independent legislators on Tuesday submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test.

“We have given a letter to the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Responding to the same, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari urged the Maharashtra CM – Uddhav Thackeray to prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature at 11 AM on June 30. The letter further reads that the floor test must culminate by 5 PM.

“Don’t fall prey to anyone’s missteps. The honour given to you by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere. If you come forward and speak, we will sort out the issues. As Shiv Sena party chief and family head, I am still worried about you. Come here for a dialogue,” – the Maharashtra CM on Tuesday appealed the rebel MLAs to come forward for dialogues.