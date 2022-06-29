Manipur CM Felicitates 7 MMA Players At National & International Level

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today felicitated 7 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters for their outstanding performances at the national & international levels, demonstrating the enormous potential of Manipur-based sport-persons.

Singh also handed-over financial assistance to the MMA players and wished them luck for all upcoming competitions.

The Manipur CM felicitated 4 National Champions of MMA – Michael Rovie, Shanchui Zimik, Besii Aryiin and Phanjoubam Niranjan Singh. All four MMA fighters brought laurels for the state during the recently-concluded ‘5th MMA India National Championship’ held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

These 3 MMA players from Senapati district – Rovei, Zimik and Besii Ariijii, clinched the gold medals in the 61, 51, and 65 kg categories, respectively. However, Phanjoibam Niranjan Singh further took home the gold medal in the 65.8 kg striking MMA division. They are gearing-up to represent India during the upcoming GAMMA Asian Championship 2022, slated to take place in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM expressed his happiness on witnessing numerous players from Manipur excelling in this sport.

Meanwhile, the CM has also felicitated the MMA international stars – Laishram Surbala Devi, Veini Th and Jojo Rajkumari.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “It was a pleasure meeting our Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) International stars Laishram Surbala Devi, Veini Th and Jojo Rajkumari. I’m sure a lot of people have seen the brilliant performance of Jojo Rajkumari. Such performance showcases the potential of Manipuri players.”

Its worthy to note that Laishram Surbala Devi has become the first Indian MMA fighter to win Gold at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) World Championship 2021, held in March 2022 at Amsterdam. Her victory has scripted a new chapter in the history of Indian MMA.

Veini Th (Flyweight) have also clinched gold medals during the recently-concluded event. While, Jojo Rajkumari aka Cobra queen, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sensation from Manipur, beat her opponent from the Philippines Mary Jane Buna in the strawweight division at the Matrix Fight Night 9 (MFN9).