Manipur CM Unveils ‘Vision 2047’ – Roadmap Marking Rapid, Sustainable Growth In Next 25 Yrs  

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today unveiled the ‘Manipur Vision 2047’ at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.

According to reports, ‘Manipur Vision 2047’ will act as a road map, marking the rapid and sustainable growth of the northeastern state within the next 25 years.

It is expected to offer guidance to the governmental departments and development partners in preparing specific developmental initiatives.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Delighted to launch the ‘Manipur Vision 2047’ which will serve as a roadmap for rapid and sustainable growth in the next 25 years. Manipur is endowed with abundant resources, and has significant potential to achieve #Aatmanirbharta by the 100th Independence Day.”

“We are embarking on a special journey to boost infrastructure, agriculture, generate employment, develop tourism, entrepreneurship and IT sector with a balanced approach to preserve our cultural identity & natural resources.” – he further added.

Besides, the Chief Minister also launched the CM Dashboard, Website of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Department and Online Vigilance Certificate Portal.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Launched the ‘Online Vigilance Certificate Portal’ which will play a key role in streamlining the process of issuing vigilance certificates. This certificate is required in many instances such as retirement, promotion, awards etc.”

“In the past 8 months, the state administration under the guidance of the central government had commenced planning for the developmental projects to be undertaken within the next 25 years,” – he stated.

Stressing the need for effective planning before engaging in specific activities, he added that the ‘Manipur Vision 2047’ had been placed for the generating awareness among the people of Manipur, in connection with the celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence.

Reiterating that ‘Vision 2047’ will inspire the present generation in developing Manipur for the future generations, and expressed immense gratitude towards concerned officials for unwavering efforts in implementing the long-term vision.

He also mentioned about the projects of Ring Road, Liklang Pareng and Border Road which aim for better connectivity throughout the state.