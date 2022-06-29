Manipur : Over 100 Domesticated Pigs Succumb To Mysterious Disease In Bhaiphung Khunou Village 

NET/UT News Desk

Over 100 domesticated pigs died of unknown infection at Bhaiphung Khunou village under Chilivai Bhaiphung sub-division in Senapati district.

Reliable sources told this reporter, besides the death of over 100 pigs to the unknown animal infection, several are left injured at Bhaiphung Khunou.

It was told that one family in the village, running a piggery farm, had loss 17 pigs.

Sources said that veterinary department is yet to visit the village. The infected pigs developed bodily weaknesses, loss of appetite prior to succumbing to the infection, it further added.

