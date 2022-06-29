Manipur To Witness Overall Development Within Coming Months; Asserts Governor – La Ganesan 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan remarked that the northeastern state will experience an all-round development within the upcoming months.

Addressing an interaction session of MLAs, representatives of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) & Panchayat, District Level Officers, Civil Society Organizations and beneficiaries in Imphal West district; Ganesan admitted that majority of the stretches along the hill areas need utmost attention.

He noted that within the coming months, almost all roads will be repaired and people will enjoy a safe passage.

The Governor further asserted that developmental projects initiated across the state needs time to complete and all should cooperate with patience.

Reiterating the commitment of the central government to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, the Governor instructed the district administration to perform door-to-door surveys, identify TB patients, and take the necessary measures.

He further remarked that such an interactive programme will undoubtedly aid in identifying challenges and grievances, experienced by the local populace, and help concerned authorities to promptly resolve these issues.