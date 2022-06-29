Meghalaya : Landslide Debris Cleared At Sonapur Tunnel In East Jaintia Hills District; Vehicular Movement Restored 

NET Web Desk

The current spell of landslides along the northeastern state of Meghalaya, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall have displaced numerous citizens, leaving back massive trails of devastation. A number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across the state; submerging numerous hamlets.

A fresh bout of landslides occurred near the Sonapur tunnel in East Jaintia Hills today, leaving numerous vehicles stranded for several hours. As a result of the downpour, the National Highway-6 was transformed into a river of mud and boulders.

Keeping in view of the relevant challenges, the concerned authorities immediately stood into action and cleared the landslide debris today morning at Sonapur Tunnel in East Garo Hills District; thereby restoring vehicular movement through NH-6.

Taking to Twitter, the East Jaintia Hills Police wrote “Latest Update on Sonapur Tunnel. One way traffic for LMVs is open. Police team from Umkiang PP are doing their best to regulate the traffic . Request drivers n commuters to kindly be patient n co-operate with the police team.”

Latest Update on Sonapur Tunnel. One way traffic for LMVs is open. Police team from Umkiang PP are doing their best to regulate the traffic . Request drivers n commuters to kindly be patient n co-operate with the police team.@MeghalayaPolice @lrbishnoiips @ddnewsshillong pic.twitter.com/b4B4fXAEgj — 🇮🇳 East Jaintia Hills Police 🇮🇳 (@ejhpolice) June 29, 2022

Its worthy to note that concerned stretch connects Silchar and neighbouring regions with the rest of the nation. The flood disaster in Silchar town continues to persist, and resuming vehicular traffic across this key section will facilitate the delivery of supplies for relief efforts.