Mizoram : Minister – Lalchhandama Ralte Distributes Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) Equipment To SHG

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The School Education Minister of Mizoram – Lalchhandama Ralte today distributed Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) equipment to Self Help Group (SHG) under Darlawn R.D Block Department.

Lalchhandama Ralte noted that SHG plays a crucial role to eradicate poverty among the women in rural areas, and Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) equipment are distributed to facilitate the works of women residing across rural areas.

The minister also highlighted that several government schemes fail to reach their goals but is contented that most of the SHG schemes yield positive results which also benefits the society.

The Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) equipments distributed today, includes – Combine Rice Mill (5 HP), Turmeric Grinding Machine (15kgs), Power sprayer (20 (lts), Brush cutter (2 stroke), Brush cutter (4 stroke), Sprayer (2 in 1), Sprayer (16 lts).