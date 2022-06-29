Rebel Shiv-Sena Legislators Donate Rs 51 Lakhs To Flood-Hit Assam 

NET Web Desk

The rebel Shiv Sena legislators from Maharashtra have donated Rs 51 lakhs for initiating flood-relief efforts in Assam, where they have been camping since the last week.

According to their official spokesperson – Deepak Kesarkar, the rebel MLAs has donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as contribution towards their ongoing rescue work.

“We cannot ignore the plight of people here.” – he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards the legislators for their contribution. “Thank you Shinde Saheb and all Shiv Sena MLAs as well as associate MLAs We are very grateful to you for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Rs. 51 lakhs for Mahapura in Assam.” – he wrote.

मा. श्री. शिंदे साहेब व शिवसेनेचे सर्व आमदार तसेच सहयोगी आमदारानचे धन्यवाद

आपण आसामच्या महापुरा साठी ५१ लाखाची मुख्यमंत्री मदत निधी केली आपले खुप आभारी आहोत. https://t.co/iCEcbZ6nZq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022

The Sena legislators under the leadership of senior leader Eknath Shinde, have raised the banner of revolt against their party. These MLAs first arrived in Guwahati on June 22, and subsequently in several batches from Gujarat’s Surat via chartered flights.

Kesarkar added that “the dissident MLAs have decided to leave Guwahati and relocate to a site near Mumbai.”

This major development comes after the Maharashtra Governor – Bhagat Singh Koshyari directed the Maharashtra CM – Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority by convening a special session of the state legislature at 11 AM on June 30. He further added that the floor test must culminate by 5 PM.

Its worthy to note that Shinde along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been camping in a Guwahati luxury hotel for more than a week, which has resulted into a political crisis along the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi administration.