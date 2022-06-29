Sikkim : SNS Strives To Preserve 100-Yrs-Old Banyan Tree; Located Along Controversial Project Site 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) is striving to preserve a 100-years-old heritage Banyan Tree, which falls within the construction site of multi-level car parking-cum-shopping Hub.

This PPP project is been erected at the lower side of old STNM Hospital complex, where the “100-year-old” Banyan tree is located.

Besides, the concerned authorities have already received the approval and granted to translocate the concerned tree, during onset of rainy season to a designated spot (lower altitude) in coordination with GSCDL officials.

As per official statement, the process is likely to be initiated on June 30.

Prior to the procedures, the State Coordinator of SNS – Sonam Gyatso Sherpa expressed grave concern over the felling of the “heritage tree which has been in the region for more than 100 years, and what we want is that the concerned authority should try to save this tree with environmental-friendly engineering ideas as the banyan tree is considered to be sacred in Hindu religion.”

Its worthy to note that earlier this year, SNS also offered a prayer to the mentioned tree as mark of respect and had lodged an FIR with Sadar Police Station to immediately stop the removal of religiously and environmentally significant tree.