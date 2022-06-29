Tripura : College Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Gomati District, Accused Persons On Run

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2022 : Four persons of Tripura’s Kakraban area under Gomati district are alleged to have been involved in kidnapping and gang-rape of a 20-year old college student on Monday night last. The victim girl is a resident from a village of neighbouring district in Tripura.

In this regard, a specific complaint was filed with the Melaghar police station against the accused persons. However, no arrests had been made so far.

It is reported that the prime accused in this case, Jahangir Hossain along with three of his companions abducted the college-going girl from a fuel pump station located at her village and being brought to the accused’s house at Kakraban.

Thereafter, the abducted girl was raped by four persons. Later speaking to reporters, the victim girl said that she was picked up in a vehicle forcibly from her village and brought to Hadra village under Kakraban area on Monday. “For the entire night, Jahangir and his three companions tortured me”, she added.

The girl also said that she had lodged a complaint against the accused persons with the local police station. Local sources claimed that the members of the Hindu Jagaran Mancha rescued the victim girl initially. The organization’s members and police personnel raided Jahangir’s residence and rescued her from the clutches of perpetrators.

Local police station sources said “The accused persons involved in the kidnapping and gang-rape case managed to flee from the spot before police raided the house. But police are trying to trap the accused persons and search is on.”

However, for an official statement on this issue, no higher police officials could be reached.