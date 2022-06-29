Tripura : Gold Biscuits Worth Of Rs 90 Lakhs Seized From Agartala Airport; Jeweller Held 

NET Web Desk

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, has detained a jeweller with 16 gold biscuits worth of Rs 90 lakhs on Wednesday.

Identified as Pallab Chowdhury, the offender was detained at the airport while he was on his way to catch a Kolkata-bound flight.

According to reports, the jeweller was allegedly carrying the gold biscuits in his luggage. The gold biscuits were found during luggage check by the airline staff, following which they informed the police and the Customs Department.

“The CISF has handed him over to us and after necessary procedures; he will be produced before the Court with the help of the local police station.” – informed an official of the customs department.

Chowdhury owns a jewellery store in Agartala, police said.

Meanwhile, he was handed-over to the Customs Department for an investigation and necessary legal action.