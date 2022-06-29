Tripura : Plastic Waste To Be Utilized For 50 KMs Of Road Construction In Agartala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2022 : Tripura government on Tuesday decided to construct plastic roads measuring 50 KMs length in and around Agartala city by using non-recyclable plastic waste aiming to improve the environmental condition.

It is worthy to mention here that the first-ever road measuring 680 metres constructed using non-recyclable plastic waste from Tripura’s Bodhjung School Chowmuhani to Women’s College in the capital city Agartala under West district.

With the initiative of the former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, this 680-metre long road was constructed using plastic bituminous was just a trial under the Agartala Smart City Limited project. Earlier, he said that more such roads will be constructed to reuse the plastic waste generated.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, Tripura’s Cabinet Spokesperson and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said “Alike the road constructed with non-recyclable waste materials in front of Women’s College, more such roads measuring 50 KMs approximately to be constructed in and around Agartala city. In this regard, the council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha took this decision today.”

During a review meeting in July 2018, former CM Deb had asked Agartala Municipal Corporation officials for constructing at least 500 metres of road using waste plastic to reduce environmental pollution. He said “This initiative is a beautiful instance of how our environment can be free from plastic and use plastic waste in public welfare projects.”

Earlier, the West Tripura district’s DM Sailesh Kumar Yadav (present ASCL’s CEO and AMC’s Commissioner) told media persons that the road was constructed with a mixture of bitumen and plastic which is used at a 40:60 ratio.