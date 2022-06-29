War Against Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking – Need Of The Hour : Mizoram CM 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga remarked that “War against drug abuse and illicit trafficking” is the need of the hour; and campaign on ill-effects of drugs should be massively carried out among the youths.

Addressing an event, organized by the Social welfare and Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with various security forces and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), commemorating the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’; Zoramthanga appreciated the efforts undertaken by various organizations.

He added that a de-addiction centre being established along Sethawn will have cutting-edge technology, and expressed hope that, despite Mizoram’s current drug addiction problem among its youth, the state would soon become an example of how to successfully rehabilitate drug users.

The day’s function also witnessed an award for those fighting against drug abuse and trafficking, which was divided into three categories – Supply Reduction Category; Demand Reduction Category; Harm Reduction category.

Under the Supply Reduction Category – Central YMA; Excise & Narcotics Department; Mizoram Police; 2 Assam Rifles Battalion were awarded.

Similarly, under the Demand Reduction Category – Dr. RL Sanghluna; Pu VL Ruata Ralte; Pi Hrangthanmawii; Pi Zothanpuii; Pu Vanlalvuana; Pu Lalduhawma Chawngthu were awarded. Under the Harm Reduction Category – Grace Home, Mizoram SYNOD; Shalom received awards for their exemplary initiatives to eradicate drug menace.