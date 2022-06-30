Arunachal Cabinet Directs Cancellation Of All Out-Of-Turn Appointments; Approve Amendments In APSCCE Rules, 2019

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has directed immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis with immediate effect.

The decision was undertaken during a cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister – Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

As per the key decisions, all lower-level functionaries appointed on out-of-turn shall be reverted to their original substantive posts. The Action Taken Report (ATR) shall be submitted within 30 days by the Concerned Secretary/Head of autonomous body to Chief Secretary (CS), in order to ensure that the order has been implemented.

The State Cabinet today directed all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis to be cancelled with immediate effect. @PMOIndia @ArunachalCMO pic.twitter.com/OJ4Tyrkrxp — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also decided for the amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APSCCE) Rules, 2019.

“Physical standards and physical efficiency test amendments to Arunachal Pradesh Police Service Rules incorporated. Amendment to police service rules will ensure maximum participation of youths to join Police Service. With this amendment, long pending anomaly of physical standards for female candidates is corrected,” – informed an official bulletin.

State Cabinet today approved necessary amendments to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2019. pic.twitter.com/rHjmmRvB5z — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 29, 2022

Besides, candidates with minimum qualifying marks in mains (written) will qualify for interview in the prescribed 1:3 ratio. 45% in aggregate in Mains is no longer required to qualify for viva-voce test.

During the cabinet meeting, the Arunachal Pradesh CM also reviewed the situation on disaster management owing to recent incessant rains, and issued directions for timely advisories, relief, evacuation and assistance.