Assam : Drugs Worth Over Rs 5 Crores Seized In Guwahati; 4 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Guwahati Police today confiscated massive stockpile of contraband substances worth of Rs 5-8 crores in Guwahati; and arrested four members of an international drug trade.

These arrested persons have been identified as – Md. Islam Uddin, Md. Aboi, Md. Sakir Ahmed – residents of Manipur. While, the fourth accused is identified as – Md. Abbad Ali from Bihar.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Guwahati city police led by the Joint Commissioner of Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation along the Gorchuk area, and intercepted a dumper truck.

The consignment was targeted to deliver to Bangladesh; informed the police officer.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police wrote “#WarOnDrugs Guwahati Police strikes again & hits the drug cartels hard! Spl Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta recovered 1,00,000 Yaba tablets from a dumper. The narcotics, worth ₹5~8 crore, were enroute to a neighbouring country. 4 traffickers are arrested. Further probe is on.”

#WarOnDrugs Guwahati Police strikes again & hits the drug cartels hard! Spl Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta recovered 1,00,000 Yaba tablets from a dumper. The narcotics, worth ₹5~8 crore, were enroute to a neighbouring country. 4 traffickers are arrested. Further probe is on. pic.twitter.com/j7NOSTGmFn — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) June 30, 2022

Besides, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised the team for the massive drug haul. “well done” – he wrote.