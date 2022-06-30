Drugs Worth Of Rs 1 Crores Seized From Meghalaya; 6 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Meghalaya Police apprehended six offenders and confiscated a massive stockpile of drugs worth of Rs 1 Crores from their possession in East Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills District.

Addressing the mediapersons, Bishnoi mentioned that “War against drugs will continue and Meghalaya police is fully committed to eradicate drug menace from the state.”

Identified as – Garry Kharnaior and Kmenlang Shabong, these offenders were held from a bus, bearing registration no – ML 05 L 7887 at around 3: 50 AM from Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills District.

During thorough search, the security forces found 30 strips of Nitrasepam Tablets alongwith two bags of heroin, concealed in 60 soap cases, which were wrapped in black polythene.

Based on initial enquiry, the suspects revealed that one Marvin Jyrwa was the key financer of the entire trade, and was waiting to receive the contraband substances at Mawryngkneng.

In response, a team was dispatched to Mawryngkneng, who detained Marvin alongwith three of his associates – Meibifil Buam, Khrawboklang Kharkongor, Aiborlang Laitmon.

Meanwhile, these perpetrators have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act; and investigation into the matter is underway.