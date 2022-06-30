Landslides Wreck Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh; Death Toll Rises To 18 

NET Web Desk

The death toll in Arunachal Pradesh, due to flood crisis and massive landslides stood to 18, as one more body has been retrieved from the rubble at Papum Pare district.

Identified as Momita Chakma, the body of a 27-year-old lady was retrieved from the debris at Balijan’s Chakma camp-1 on Wednesday by the personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Within the last few days, the ongoing deluge has claimed the lives of 5 people in Papum Pare district adjoining Itanagar, and one in West Siang district.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to locate the whereabouts of two persons, swept away by floods in Huto village at Papum Pare district. This efforts resumed on Thursday, after being halted the previous day because of bad weather conditions; informed the District Disaster Management Officer Nima Tashi.

Persistent rainfall has battered the northeastern state for the last few days, triggering floods and landslides that have disrupted connectivity and displaced people.

Due to flood crisis in Dikrong River, a 132 KV electricity tower has collapsed, snapping power supply to Yupia neighbourhood of Papum Pare District.

Due to tremendous downpour over the last few days, water levels of Siang and Silley rivers are flowing above the danger level, leading to displacement of more than 200 households.

The East Siang District Administration has prohibited vehicular movement through Sille Korong Bridge for safety concerns; after a section of the Pasighat-Pangin stretch has been washed away.

In order to provide alternative road connectivity and minimizing traffic congestion, authorities have instructed to open the alternative diversion route through the old Pangin-Pasighat stretch.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed the situation on disaster management owing to recent incessant rains, and issued directions for timely advisories, relief, evacuation and assistance.