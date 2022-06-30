Manipur : Massive Landslide At Railway Construction Site In Noney; Two Dead, Several Missing  

NET Web Desk

At least two Territorial Army (TA) personnel have died and several others are reported missing, after a massive landslide occurred along the railway construction site near Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district.

According to reports, the landslide has struck the Tupul yard railway construction camp, located near Makhuam (Marangching Part -5) region under Noney police station.

The landslide debris has obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.

The advisory notice by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Noney informed that the deluge has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc to the low-lying sections of Noney district.

Meanwhile, the notice have urged the travelers to avoid commuting through NH 37 (Imphal-Jiri Highway).

Officials noted that the death toll is likely to increase, as several people are still missing. Search operation is underway.

As per the statement of local populace, some of the army personnel and labourers might have buried under the rubble.

People residing downstream along the Izei river bank are currently expecting that rise in water level might lead to flash floods. The river bank will collapse, causing flood crisis that will obliterate the adjoining paddy fields.