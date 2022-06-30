Meghalaya : Three Thrashed In South-West Garo Hills; On Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling

NET Web Desk

A bunch of cattle lifters, were thrashed by local populace of Garo Hills along Damalgre during the wee hours of Thursday.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Garo Hills – S Ambedkar, “the incident occurred at Balalgre village under the jurisdiction of Damalgre police station and three cattle have been seized.”

According to reports, one of the villagers discovered that his cattle was missing from the village. He alerted the neighbours and launched a search operation.

They discovered the livestock trails leaving the village and heading into the forests. However, they unexpectedly came across three men into a large truck parked in the jungle. Initially, these individuals claimed about some issue in their vehicles and was resting amid the woods.

The three missing livestock, however, were inside the vehicle. Responding to the offence, the villagers tied these perpetrators and thrashed them.

In the meantime, police from Damalgre outpost arrived on the scene, and transported the badly-injured cattle thieves to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

After the completion of required formalities, their truck was seized and the cattles were returned back to their owner.