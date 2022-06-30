Remarks Against NPP-Led MDA Government; Shows ‘Immature’, ‘Childish’ Nature Of Abhishek Banerjee : Meghalaya Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The National Vice-President of National People’s Party (NPP) and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tyngsong on Thursday slammed the General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) – Abhishek Banerjee for his baseless allegations on the NPP-led MDA Government and against the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Addressing the mediapersons, Tyngsong remarked the statement by Banerjee as ‘immaturity’ & ‘childishness’.

“Being the General Secretary of the AITC, he (Abhishek Banerjee) needs to consider hundred times, prior to making such unfounded claims without any meaningful evidence against any leader of the state,” said Tynsong.

“It is regrettable, but Banerjee needs further instruction on how to go with serving the people of our nation,” he added.

Responding to the allegations by Banerjee on the Assam–Meghalaya border row, Tynsong noted that this is a long-standing state issue that has not yet been resolved, and Banerjee, who just arrived in Meghalaya on Wednesday, has no right to make inappropriate comments on such sensitive matters.