‘Remna Ni’ Or ‘Mizo Peace Accord’ – An Exemplary Peace Model : Chief Minister – Zoramthanga 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

‘Remna Ni’ or the ‘Mizo Peace Accord’, which was signed on June 30, 1986 by Mizo National Front (MNF) leader – Laldenga, Mizoram Chief Secretary (CS) – Lalkhama, and Home Secretary – RD Pradhan is celebrating its 36th anniversary this year.

The day has been celebrated with much sincerity across the state with the main function held at the capital Aizawl where Chief Minister Zoramthanga was the Chief Guest at its celebration at Vanapa Hall.

Addressing the event, the CM remarked that “the Peace Accord was not regarded as an ideal one by the Government of India, by the Mizo people and by the underground government. It was a gift from God which all of us could settle on.”

He talked about the way various people worked to attain peace and added that though it took a long time to sign the Peace Accord, it was the work of God that brings together all the possibilities.

The Chief Minister said, “The greatness of the Peace Accord is seen through the Constitutional protection of Mizoram written in Article 371G.”

Zoramthanga made a clarion call to the people of Mizoram to appreciate the Peace Accord. He stated that the reaching the 36th anniversary shows that the Mizoram Peace Accord is indeed an exemplary peace model.

The day’s function was led by the Chief Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary. During the occasion, a documentary prepared by DC Aizawl, DIPR, Art & Culture and ICT department was also presented. Besides, senior government officials, political leaders and members of the church and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) also attended the event.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Mizo Peace Accord’ is recognized as one of India’s few enduring triumphs in restoring peace; following an outbreak of domestic insurgency.