Sikkim : ‘Spiritual Guru’ Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A ‘Spiritual Guru’ has been apprehended for sexually assaulting a 15-years-old minor child.

The perpetrator was held on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) received by the Sadar Police Station, Gangtok.

According to official statement, father of the victim filed a complaint, mentioning that his minor daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by her spiritual Guruji – Bikash Thapa at Sikkim’s Pastenka on June 28 at his residence.

It was further outlined that the minor child has been suffering from prolong illness and was undergoing treatment from his spiritual Guru by staying in his house since a week.

The ordeal was narrated by victim to her mother who in turn informed it to her husband and reported the matter to Sadar PS. The alleged accused Bikash Thapa has been arrested and all legal formalities have been completed.