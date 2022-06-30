SPYF Issues 10-Days Ultimatum To Sikkim Government For Issuing Notification On ‘Minimum Wages’; Threatens To Intensify Stir

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) has issued a 10-days ultimatum to state government, regarding the delay in notification on enhancement of minimum daily wages for labourers, which was recently announced by the Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

The labour representatives reiterated how the high living standards and low wages, makes the scenario challenging. Labour gets around Rs. 9000 per month but after all sorts of deductions, the cash-in-hand is not enough to maintain even basic expenses.

According to the labourers, prior to 2019 polls, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party had ensured to increase minimum wages to Rs. 20,000 per month but three years down the line, there has not been any increase yet.

“On 1 May, Chief Minister promised us minimum wage of Rs. 15,000 per month and we were very satisfied. We recorded videos and posted it online. We were made to line-up at Rangpo border to welcome the CM and express immense gratitude, but more than two months later, even the notification has not been issued. We are scared that this could be just another ‘hawa mithai’,” said the workers.

In response to the matter, the SPYF has issued 10-days time to the state administration for issuing the notification or they will protest on the street to ensure justice for the workers.

The General Secretary of SPYF – Rupen Karki remarked “we have waited for a long time and CM has also announced the same, but till date they have not come up with the notification hence we will give 10 days ultimatum to the government and if they fail, we will take necessary legal action.”