Tripura : BRU Organizations Write To CM; Seeks To Expedite Resettlement Procedure, Enhance Financial Assistance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2022 : Four Internally-Displaced People (IDP) groups of Tripura on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha; requesting to expedite resettlement procedures of BRU individuals residing across different districts of the state within August 31, and provide relief facilities at the earliest.

The four IDP groups – Bru Displaced Youth Association (BDYA), Mizoram Bru Displaced People Forum (MBDPF), Bru Displaced Welfare Organization (BDWO) and Bru Tribal Development society (BTDS) on Wednesday staged a mass rally at Kanchanpur sub-division, which was attended by more than 1000 displaced BRU citizens.

These groups later submitted the memorandum, addressed to CM Saha through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kanchanpur in North Tripura district.

In the letter, they mentioned “During the ex-chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s tenure, the ongoing process of resettlement is quite slow, ambiguous and not up to the mark. The current system of resettlement needs to be revised and changed so as to speed up the process to avoid lingering and complicity.”

“All the pending cash-dole from January-June, 2022 like Blanket, Mosquito Net, Chapal, Lifebuoy soap, arrear of ration for October 2019, 13 months pending SNP dal and ration, etc to be issued immediately. To issue all the resettlement packages timely to the families who were already settled in the different resettlement locations without delay. The resettlement packages like financial assistance for house construction and monthly Rs 5000 provided to the settled families were all the time delayed by the Government of Tripura,” – they stated.

The letter further reads that “immediate issuing of rice requisition for the month of June It is very sorry to mention that every requisition is issued on or before the first week of the month. But now the current month is almost over and still the requisition is pending. Approximately 453 left out families due to technical mistake, spelling mistake, mismatching of name of ration cardholder/guardian should be re-include to get the resettlement package. To release the honorarium of 73 EVs under NRSTC from the month of April-June, 2022 and upgradation of SSA centers into normal schools by recruitment of existing EVs/Teachers.”

The four groups of BRU IDPs also stated “the resettlement process should be started soon at 4 locations like Ashapara, Hajacherra Nabajaypara and Khakchangpara which have been already approved by the Government of Tripura in principle. The remaining 2 out 11 locations like Bikramjoypara and Nondirampara also need to be started immediately. The plots for community hall, health centre, market shed, playground, crematorium ground and graveyard, and food storage should be reserved in all resettlement locations. To increase the cash assistance Rs 1.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs for construction of houses due to increase of essential commodities every day as the amount has been decided in the last 5 years in 2018 Quadripartite Agreement.”