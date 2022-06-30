Tripura : Former CM – Manik Sarkar Condemns DGP’s ‘Step-Motherly Attitude’ Towards Opposition Parties

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2022 : The leader of opposition in Tripura and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar on Thursday squarely condemned the role of the Director General of Police (DGP) for his step-motherly attitude towards the opposition political parties.

A team of six CPIM MLAs led by Sarkar, who is also the former Chief Minister of Tripura met with the Secretary TK Chakma on behalf of the Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at Raj Bhavan and DGP VS Yadav at Police Headquarter premises here in Agartala city at 12 noon and 1.20 PM, respectively on Thursday.

In a press conference at CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala on Thursday afternoon, Sarkar said “As the Governor SN Arya was bed-ridden due to his old-age ailments, CPIM MLAs led by the leader of opposition placed the memorandum to his official secretary TK Chakma. The message disseminated by the Governor to us is that the memorandum will be forwarded to the government and ask the constitutional head of the state to bring change in the prevailing situation of attacks and violence across the state.”

“Earlier also, CPIM MLAs and Left Front convenor Narayan Kar met with the previous Governor and apprised regarding the ongoing political violence across the state. The then Governor said every political party has their right to hold programmes. He told us that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister and DGP. He assured the opposition elected representatives that the violence going on would be stopped within 24 hours”, the former CM said.

Political activities faced major obstacles during the recently held by-election and to avert this in the coming days, CPIM MLAs today met with the Governor. He also said “Our demand is to assure opportunity for each and every political party without any kind of hindrances from the ruling party. Media should be relieved from threats and police administration must discharge their duties in an impartial manner. Now, we will wait and see. The Governor’s office is working.”

After the Governor, Tripura CPIM MLAs met the DGP and placed their memorandum. CPIM MLA Bhanulal Saha told reporters, “Approximately, 150 people faced attacks, violence, vandalized their house, etc since June 15 to June 26 last across the state. We urged the DGP to initiate inquiry and action. The police chief was reluctant to hear our words at first. He tried to divert the whole matter saying that we did not go for lodging FIR. When we explained to him the entire situation about the circumstances opposition political party supporters face from the ruling party’s hoodlums. Understanding the situation, the DGP in a soft tone assured us that the respective police stations will be directed to take cases.”

Taking a note on the DGP Yadav’s statement at first to the CPIM MLAs, Sarkar said “The attitude of the DGP was ‘objectionable’. He is the DGP and the entire police administration works under his direction. We condemn the role of police as they remained as mute spectators when false voting was done by ruling party-backed miscreants in by-polls at 6-Agartala, 8-Town Bardowali and 46-Surma seats. Even the Supreme Court verdict says that the police can take suo-moto cases. But such acts were never initiated by the police. We strongly condemn the act of the police and role of DGP in this regard. It is his complete failure.” However, the former CM said “We will wait for a month and see what steps the good office of the Governor and DGP initiate in controlling the violence constituted by the ruling party hooligans on the opposition party leaders and supporters.”

Notably, a delegation of the Tripura Left Front Committee on Wednesday met with the Chief Secretary of the state Kumar Alok apprising him about the violence that took place across the state since the declaration results of the by-polls.