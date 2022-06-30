Tripura : Man Sentenced To Death For Sexually Assaulting, Killing Minor Girl In Khowai 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2022 : A Khowai District and Sessions Judge court of Tripura on Wednesday sentenced a man, identified as Kalikumar Tripura alias Abhijeet to death, for his involvement in sexually assault and murder of a five-year-old girl.

On February 5, 2021, a five-year-old girl went missing from Teliamura’s Dushki area in Khowai district. The girl’s father Bikash Debbarma filed a complaint with the Teliamura police station on February 26. Investigating police officer Bishweshwar Sinha arrested Kalikumar Tripura alias Abhijeet in connection with the case.

Kalikumar, who was arrested during the police interrogation, admitted that the body was buried after raping and killing the girl. In his confession, the police recovered the dead body of the girl on February 27.

Following the probe, the investigating officer filed a chargesheet against the accused on October 26, 2021 under sections 376AB, 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court made the final announcement on Wednesday after gathering evidences related with the case.

Khowai District and Sessions Judge Shankari Das convicted Kalikumar Tripura of rape and murder of a minor girl and sentenced him to death. On behalf of Tripura Police, the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Ajit Sarkar represented the case. The family of the deceased has expressed satisfaction over the court verdict.