Tripura University’s Faculty Extends Assistance Towards Flood-Ravaged Silchar; Through Innovative Floodwater Purifier 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2022 : Engineer Harjeet Nath, Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemical & Polymer Engineering under the Tripura University (Central) had developed an innovative instrument for purifying flood water instantly and delivering over 250 litres of water to the flood-affected victims in Silchar of Assam.

Tripura University (Central) sent a six-member team to Silchar of Assam with huge amount of food items, cloths, medicines, flood water purifier machines and all such things which is absolutely necessary for human beings under such a devastating condition in the neighbouring state of Assam.

The team is headed by Er. Harjeet Nath, assistant professor of the CPE department under Tripura University. All these donations have been voluntarily collected from the University fraternity including students and scholars of the university who have contributed at their part in the form of either financial aid or clothes or both.

The team went to Udharbond area in Silchar and its vicinity, where there were no relief been given till June 29 last.

The most important feature of this relief drive taken by the University is that, the team did not distribute water in plastic bottles which will later contribute to plastic pollution instead, the team had taken their own patent filed instrument from Tripura University innovated by Er. Harjeet Nath himself which could purify flood water instantly and this was used to deliver almost 250+ litres of water to victims on the site. Such an instrument is one of its kind and have never been seen before being used in any relief operations.

Er. Nath in 2019 claimed that it is the first portable water purifier in the country, which can benefit people during calamities like flood and also reduce pollution. He told that it took for him a year to develop this portable water purifier. This is the first such technology in India according to the patent report which was filed by the university.

Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice Chancellor of the Tripura University and Dr Deepak Sharma, Registrar of the central university congratulated the team for doing the noble work for the society and assured that the University always come forward to serve the society and give their best.