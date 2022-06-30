Undertrial Prisoner Dies By Suicide In Sikkim  

NET Web Desk

A 38-years-old undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at Namchi prison in Sikkim’s South district on Wednesday.

The man hanged himself with a ripped blanket in an isolation room of the prison on Wednesday night.

According to sources, he was lodged there on June 25, after being remanded to judicial custody in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

He was held in the isolation chamber, for conducting the mandatory RT-PCR test.

The body was sent to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital in the Gangtok for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the security forces have registered a case of unnatural death.