Assam CM Visits Karimganj To Review Flood Situation; Instructs DC To Prepare Report For Early-Rehabilitation Procedures 

NET Web Desk

The current spell of floods along the northeastern state of Assam, induced by heavy and persistent rainfall has displaced more than 21 lakh people; while the death toll have mounted to 159.

In view of the devastating scenario, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Karimganj District to learn about the current situation and hardships caused by the deluge.

In addition, the Assam CM has asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to expedite survey on damages caused to houses & fisheries; so that the state administration can undertake early rehabilitation procedures, once the floodwaters recede.

Sarma has also interacted with the flood-affected victims, currently housed at the relief camp, established in Kalibari’s Subhash High School and shared the plight of 540 inmates. He also reviewed the relief-facilities; including medicine, clean drinking water and baby food.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Visited Ratabari & interacted with people who are bearing the brunt of flood. Also visited the relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari & shared the plight of 540 inmates. Took stock of facilities including medicine, clean drinking water and baby food.”

“Directed DC to make an estimate of damage caused by floods so that government can start rehabilitation work at the earliest. Minister Shri @jayanta_malla; MP Shri Kripanath Mallah; MLAs Shri @Bhabesh_KalitaR, Shri Bijoy Malakar and Shri Krishnendu Paul were also present.”

Directed DC to make an estimate of damage caused by floods so that government can start rehabilitation work at the earliest. Minister Shri @jayanta_malla; MP Shri Kripanath Mallah; MLAs Shri @Bhabesh_KalitaR, Shri Bijoy Malakar and Shri Krishnendu Paul were also present. pic.twitter.com/YxmJ9IAfkL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2022