Bus Service Between Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar-Nagaland’s Dimapur To Resume From July 3 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) is all set to resume the “Inter-State Bus Service” from Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar to Nagaland’s Dimapur vice-versa with Hitech Volvo Bus, every alternate days with effect from July 3.

According to an official release issued by the Senior Station Superintendent of APSTS – Tuter Dulom, “this service has accorded an administrative approval from both the Government of Arunachal Pradesh & Government of Nagaland on the basis of reciprocal agreement.”

“This service will provide much relief to the commuters of both the States including passengers of Assam who awaited since long and will also boost the business community of the states,” – the circular further reads.

The tickets can be booked online at https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in

Meanwhile, the fare and schedule service are as follows : Fare – Rs 750 per passenger; Departure Time from Itanagar – 6 PM on alternate day; Departure Time from Dimapur – 5 PM on alternate day.