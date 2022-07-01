COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 58 New Cases; 45.67% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 58 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 45.67%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 300. While, a total of 2,29,106 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 703 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 127 samples were tested on June 30, 2022, out of which 19 samples belonged to males, while 39 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,103. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 58 positive cases.