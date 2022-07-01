CPI-M Legislators Submit Final Memorandum To CS For Restoring Law & Order In Tripura 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2022 : A delegation of CPI-M MLAs of Tripura met with Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Friday and submitted a final memorandum urging to restore peace, tranquility and democratic atmosphere and rule of law in the state, and there is urgent need to take proactive measures from top of the government administration.

A six-member delegation of CPI-M MLAs comprising leader of opposition and former chief minister Manik Sarkar, Tapan Chakraborty, Ratan Kumar Bhowmik, Sudhan Das, Shahid Chaudhuri and Nirmal Biswas.

The CPI-M MLAs in the memorandum mentioned “Instead of remaining onlookers, but to play due role as expected by the peace-loving people of the state, the police should be free from any sort of political interference and act very strictly according to law in independent manner to stop all sorts of fascistic terror let loose by the miscreants patronized and pampered by the ruling BJP party. Atmosphere may be created so that the people can come to the police freely and fearlessly to lodge any sort of complaint. All the political parties should be free from any sort of interference from any quarters in exercising their democratic rights and political activities. Media should be allowed to enjoy their freedom in discharging their responsibilities without any sort of intimidation.”

“The MLAs belonging to CPIM) toured the whole state from May 13 to June 20. The MLAs visited all the 23 sub-divisions and got the opportunity to meet people from 57 RD Blocks, covering almost all the Gram Panchayats, Village Committees and 20 Urban Bodies’ areas. The people in representative manner met the MLA delegation and raised current burning issues related to their livelihood and necessities to their areas,” MLAs mentioned.

They further mentioned “On the basis of which the delegation of MLAS met all the 8 District Magistrate & Collectors and submitted Memorandum pointing out the people’s pressing issues of the concerned District urging him or her as key functionary of the District administration to take necessary steps.”

Tripura CPIM MLAs are hopeful that the chief secretary as administrative head of the state would initiate necessary steps and measures.

However, MLA and Whip Tapan Chakraborty said “It was a free and frank discussion between the Chief Secretary and the members of the delegation. The Chief Secretary admitted the importance of the issues raised in the memorandum and assured that he would try his level best to address the problems pointed out in the Memorandum as early as possible.”