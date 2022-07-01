IIE-Guwahati, IIM-Shillong Inks Pact To Boost Entrepreneurial Ecosystem In Northeastern Regions 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem along the North Eastern Region (NER), the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Guwahati today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

This pact aims to encourage entrepreneurship, incubation, and startups along the NER; thereby supporting professional development in the areas of management, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

Besides, the endeavour will meet the larger demand for capacity building and entrepreneurship promotion in the NER through collaboration, exchanging information and resources.

The Secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE) – Rajesh Aggarwal remarked that northeastern regions has tremendous potential which is still unexplored.

Therefore, this partnership will help create an atmosphere where startups and entrepreneurs can flourish in the region by not just supporting and encouraging the locals, but also giving them access to formal training, professional mentorship, and the technical know-how needed to run a successful business.

“Our aim is to foster an entrepreneurship enabling ecosystem that promotes innovation and growth in the Northeast.” – he added.

According to an official statement, both the institutes will benefit from each other’s strengths in promoting skill development in the NER and the country at large.

“The institutes will together conduct certified courses on entrepreneurship development and also train startups and incubates under the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre, IIM Shillong; and promote educational lectures, workshops, exhibitions, and other knowledge dissemination programmes in the region.” – the statement further reads.

Besides, these institutes will also share infrastructure facilities like – laboratories, libraries, incubation centres, etc. for the research work of incubates and beneficiaries. Faculties from both institutes will be a part of mentoring, training, workshops, and evaluation juries for the incubation centre.