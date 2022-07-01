Manipur Landslide : Assam CM Condoles Demise Of Morigaon-Based Worker; Cabinet Minister – Pijush Hazarika To Oversee Rescue Ops 

Members of rescue teams search for survivors after the massive landslide; Photo Credit : Reuters

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the demise of a Morigaon-based worker, at the massive landslide which occurred along the railway construction site near Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district.

According to an official statement, 5 people from the northeastern state of Assam are undergoing medical treatment, while 16 are still missing.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM have instructed the Cabinet Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources, Information & Public Relations; Printing & Stationery; Social Justice & Empowerment – Pijush Hazarika to rush to the tragedy site, as early as possible for coordinating with the rescue operations.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Saddened to learn that 1 person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide. Cabinet colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika will be reaching Manipur as early as possible to coordinate in rescue ops.”

Its worthy to note that this landslide took place on Wednesday midnight and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide debris has obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.

The advisory notice by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Noney informed that the deluge has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc to the low-lying sections of Noney district.

Meanwhile, the notice have urged the travelers to avoid commuting through NH 37 (Imphal-Jiri Highway).

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), State Government and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building in Noney, Manipur.

Bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and help in the rescue efforts.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today informed that the death toll due to the massive landslide at Manipur’s Noney district rose to 16, after eight more persons were recovered today. While 55 others are still missing.

As per the statement of local populace, people residing downstream along the Izei river bank are scared that rise in water level might lead to flash floods. If the river bank collapses, it might trigger flood crisis that will obliterate the adjoining paddy fields.