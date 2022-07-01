Manipur Landslide : Eight More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Rises To 16; Asserts CM – N. Biren Singh 

NET Web Desk

The death toll due to the massive landslide at Manipur’s Noney district rose to 16, after eight more persons were recovered today. While 55 others are still missing; informed the Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh.

According to an official statement, the eight bodies recovered on Thursday from the landslide debris comprised of seven Territorial Army (TA) personnel and a civilian.

So far, 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued. Authorities said the search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day.

Bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and help in the rescue efforts.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

Overseeing the rescue operation in Tupul, Noney District https://t.co/qRis9nfaOO — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Manipur CM today visited the site and took stock of the rescue operations. “Heavy machineries along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ have also been deployed to expedite the operation.” – he informed.

Visited the site in Tupul which was severely devastated by the landslide yesterday and took stock of the rescue operations. Heavy machineries along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ have also been deployed to expedite the operation. pic.twitter.com/Zgt2d9i6xq — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the CM further added “in the landslide affected sites of Tupul, Ministers of the state Govt, local MLAs and officials are also camping to oversee the rescue operation. The loss of lives, including our armed forces personnel is deeply saddening. We still have over 50 missing persons to be found.”

In the landslide affected sites of Tupul, Ministers of the state Govt, local MLAs and officials are also camping to oversee the rescue operation. The loss of lives, including our armed forces personnel is deeply saddening. We still have over 50 missing persons to be found. pic.twitter.com/e6bmgfW9Yg — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 1, 2022

This landslide took place on Wednesday midnight and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide debris has obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.

The advisory notice by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Noney informed that the deluge has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc to the low-lying sections of Noney district.

Meanwhile, the notice have urged the travelers to avoid commuting through NH 37 (Imphal-Jiri Highway).

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), State Government and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building in Noney, Manipur. But, poor weather conditions & fresh landslides are affecting the efforts; informed the NF Railway CPRO.

As per the statement of local populace, people residing downstream along the Izei river bank are scared that rise in water level might lead to flash floods. If the river bank collapses, it might trigger flood crisis that will obliterate the adjoining paddy fields.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited..)