Meghalaya : Two Men Sentenced With Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minors 

NET Web Desk

The Court of Special Judge (POCSO) of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district has sentenced an accused to 20 years of ‘Rigorous Imprisonment (RI)’ and imposed a fine worth of Rs 25,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl for one-long-year.

Identified as – Rasthy A Sangma; the accused has been convicted under relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for conducting such heinous crime.

On March 14, 2020, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in Tura Women Police Station against the accused.

The accused is also undergoing trial in another similar case, which was registered at the same police station. He was charge-sheeted in this matter on November 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Court District and Sessions Judge in Tura has sentenced another accused to seven years of ‘Rigorous Imprisonment (RI)’ and imposed fine worth of Rs 10,000 on charges of rape and assault of a women who had gone to collect vegetables from her farm on October 4, 2016.

Identified as Beatbeat Ch Marak, the offender was charge-sheeted on July 31, 2017; following the investigation of a case registered in Tura’s Women Police Station.