Mizoram Government Launches ‘RTI Online’ Facility; Facilitating RTI Access Along Remote Locations

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today launched ‘Mizoram RTI Online’ at Assembly Annexe Conference Hall; thereby making Mizoram as the 8th state in the country to offer online facilities for RTI applicants.

CM Zoramthanga congratulated the MIC for having commissioned the Mizoram RTI online.

He highlighted the practicality of providing easy accessibility to RTI applications and being able to track the progress of the application to the applicants from remote places and outstation; and noted that concerned facility will be a useful platform to showcase the achievement and performances of the state government.

‘Mizoram RTI Online’ can be accessed at the website rti.mizoram.gov.in/ or through mobile phone applications downloadable at both Play Store and App Store for android and apple device users. Users can track their RTI application, thus fulfilling transparency while the online platform will ensure timely delivery as well.

It has been developed by MSeGS (Mizoram State e-Governance Society) free of charge. There are nearly 800 Common Service Centres & Rural Information Kiosks across the northeastern state, to facilitate the procedures of filing online RTI applications.

The launch programme of Mizoram RTI Online was chaired by Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, IAS (Rtd.), Chief Information Commissioner, Mizoram Information Commission while Dr. Lalthlamuana, Chief Informatics Officer, Information & Communication Technology gave technical report.

Zorammawia, IPS (Rtd.), Information Commissioner, Mizoram Information Commission concluded the programme with a vote of thanks. Lalruatkima, Minister, Information & Public Relations, various government secretaries and DAAs, SPIOs and SAPIOs of various departments/officers were in attendance.