Mizoram Governor Lauds Efforts Undertaken To Rejuvenate ‘Chite Lui’ River  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati today interacted with the ‘Save Chite Lui Coordination Committee’ members at Raj Bhavan; and discussed on measures to rejuvenate the Chite Lui River.

He mentioned that collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS) for the Mass Cleaning Programmes to clean the river, various NGOs like YMA, YAC, MUP, religious organizations like KTP, SAY, PYD lending their helping hands were worth mentioning; and Save Chite Lui movement had been in line with the Swacch Bharat Mission.

The entire length of Chite Lui from the source till its confluence with Tuirial River is approximately 20 km.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Chite Lui (Prevention and Control of Water Pollution) Act 2018’ was passed on April 2, 2018. It comprises of several major and important tributaries, around 19 in total. Among these tributaries, some of them are very much prominent, which includes – Mirawng Lui, Bangla Lui, Sihpui Lui, Hmawngkai Lui.