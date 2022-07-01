Mizoram : Health Minister Reviews COVID-19 Situation; Urge Masses To Strictly Follow CAB, Take Precautionary Dose 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Health & Family Welfare Minister of Mizoram – Dr. R. Lalthangliana today reviewed the present scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed concern on the rise in cases over the last few days.

Addressing a meeting, Dr Lalthangliana urged masses to strictly follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), in order to avoid contracting the virus.

Officials present at the meeting have requested individuals having COVID-19 symptoms to immediately get a sample test done.

Besides, the precautionary dose has been made mandatory for everyone.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) report, during the month of June, 771 positive cases were recorded from 7092 samples tested.

In the month of May, 839 positive cases were recorded from 9343 samples tested. Between June 23-30, 301 positive cases were reported from 1743 samples tested.